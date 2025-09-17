LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Slovakia's opposition stages a powershow against Robert Fico's austerity package

Slovakia's opposition stages a powershow against Robert Fico's austerity package

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 22:07 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 22:07 IST
Slovakia's opposition stages a powershow against Robert Fico's austerity package
Slovakia's Opposition Stages a Powershow Against Robert Fico's Austerity Package

Trending Topics

trending videos