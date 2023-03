Russia vowed to 'destroy' the dozens of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets that Poland and Slovakia have pledged to send to Ukraine in the coming days. The Kremlin said the fighter jets would be 'destroyed' before insisting that the deployment of Western arms - including warplanes and tanks - would not change the course of the war. Slovakia also approved a plan to send its fleet of 13 MiG-29s to Ukraine.