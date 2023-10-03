Slovakia ministry slams Russia: Stop disinformation activities

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Slovakia has accused Moscow of interfering in its election at the weekend which was won by a populist pledging it to end military help for Ukraine. Now the foreign Ministry summoned a Russian MSU official and called on Moscow to stop disinformation activities that are aimed at Slovakia.

