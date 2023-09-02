Singapore: Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam wins Singapore's presidential election

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a Singaporean economist, has been elected president of the nation. In the first presidential election to be held in the nation since 2011, Tharman Shanmugaratnam triumphed against two candidates of Chinese descent.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos