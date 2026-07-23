/Sikkim Tunnel Collapse Death Toll Rises To 22 | Karnataka Voter List Revision Sparks Concern

The death toll from the NHPC tunnel collapse in Namchi, Sikkim, has risen to 22, with rescue teams continuing operations to locate the remaining victims. Specialized rescue personnel remain on the ground as authorities monitor the situation and provide support to affected families. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has received over 17 lakh enumeration forms during the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Karnataka. Officials have urged voters to submit their forms before the August 8 deadline, even if voter mapping details are unavailable.