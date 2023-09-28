Shukrayaan-1: Know all about ISRO's next big mission to Venus

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
ISRO has set its new target. After the Moon and sun, Venus is the next stop for ISRO. ISRO Chief S Somanath announced that India has configured its mission to Venus. This marks a significant milestone in India's space exploration endeavours.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos