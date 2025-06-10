Shubhanshu Shukla: Second Indian astronaut to go to space since 1984

India is set to mark a major milestone in its space journey. On June 11, Shubhanshu Shukla will become the first Indian astronaut in over four decades to travel to the International Space Station. His flight is part of the Axiom Mission 4, launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Watch in for more details!