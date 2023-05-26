Shocking Incident: 11-Year-Old Boy Shot by Police in Mississippi - Latest Updates

In a shocking incident an 11 year old Mississippi boy was shot by a police officer after he called 9-1-1 for help. Aderrien Murry who called the police at the request of his mother as she was threatened by a man, was unarmed and was shot by an officer in the chest early Saturday morning. Murray's family this month demanded the dismissal of the police officer and wants him to be charged with aggravated assault for shooting their 11-year-old boy.