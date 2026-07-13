/Shenzhou-23 crew marks 50 days in space; Tiangong astronauts study microgravity

As the Shenzhou-23 mission marks its 50-day milestone aboard the Tiangong space station, China’s latest crew—commander Zhu Yangzhu, pilot Zhang Zhiyuan, and Hong Kong’s first astronaut Lai Ka-ying—is deep into an ambitious year-long scientific campaign. Launched on May 24, 2026, the crew is currently conducting over 100 specialized experiments focused on the long-term effects of spaceflight on human physiology and material science.