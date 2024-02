Shehbaz Sharif is all set for his second term as Pakistan's Prime Minister and Asif Ali Zardari will be the next President. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz #PMLN and the Pakistan Peoples Party #PPP reached a power-sharing agreement after days of stalemate but can they together bring stability to the country? Sharif's last innings was marred by mismanagement of the country's economy. Can he pull Pakistan now out of the economic crisis?