Shehbaz Sharif led Pak Govt decides not to roll back fuel subsidies

Apr 16, 2022, 01:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistan's new government has decided not to roll back billions of dollars in terms of fuel subsidies for the time being. This move by the Shehbaz Sharif led government has come despite the strain in public funds.
