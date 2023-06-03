Shangrila-La Dialogue: South Korean defence minister calls out ignorance on North Korea
Defence leaders from around the world attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, which traditionally focuses on major security issues. This year in Singapore, the topic of North Korea and its lack of missile testing is in the spotlight. The defence minister of South Korea claimed that some nations ignored North Korea's illegal behaviour, which he claimed threatened to undercut U.N. sanctions against the country's missile and nuclear programmes.