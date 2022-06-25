Several US companies say that they will cover their employees' travel costs for abortion

Published: Jun 25, 2022, 03:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
After the US Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion, US companies bat for women's rights. Several firms say that they will cover their employees' travel costs for abortion.
Read in App