This week President Biden’s TikTok account is being flooded with comments concerning the conflict in Gaza. A foreign aid bill passed the Senate to send additional aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan. But House lawmakers are refusing to move it forward. the International Energy Agency estimates that 2 out of 3 battery cells are produced in China, and yet Washington is trying to move away from the Chinese supply chain for American goods. Where does this leave the EV market there in the US? Watch to know more.