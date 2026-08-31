/SCO summit: India's stance of 'peace' gives git a strategic advantage

The 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek has brought together some of the world's most influential leaders, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. With conflicts in West Asia, the ongoing Ukraine war, regional security concerns and counter-terrorism efforts dominating discussions, the summit is being closely watched for key diplomatic engagements and strategic outcomes.