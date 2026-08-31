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SCO Summit begins in Bishkek: Modi, Putin, Xi Jinping attend the summit

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 18:20 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 18:20 IST
The 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek has brought together some of the world's most influential leaders, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. With conflicts in West Asia, the ongoing Ukraine war, regional security concerns and counter-terrorism efforts dominating discussions, the summit is being closely watched for key diplomatic engagements and strategic outcomes.

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