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SCO summit 2026: PM Modi meets Putin on the sidelines of SCO summit

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 23:20 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 23:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, focusing on key aspects of bilateral ties, including cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and defence.

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