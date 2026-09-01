/SCO Summit 2026: PM Modi calls for zero-tolerance on terrorism & terror financing

PM Modi's Kyrgyzstan visit wrapped up with a strong presence at the SCO Summit, where he sent a clear message on terrorism — calling for terror networks to be dismantled and pushing for better connectivity to Afghanistan. On the sidelines, Modi held key bilateral talks with Russia's Putin and Iran's Pezeshkian. With Putin, he stressed that endless wars, referring to the Ukraine conflict, must come to an end. With Pezeshkian, Modi called for renewed peace dialogues.