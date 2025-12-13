LOGIN
Sarah Dzafce stripped of title over controversial post

Published: Dec 13, 2025, 21:49 IST | Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 21:49 IST
Sarah Dzafce, the former Miss Finland 2025, lost her crown following a racism controversy linked to a social media post, weeks after representing Finland at Miss Universe.

