/Saare Jahan Se Accha: Pratik Gandhi transforms into a spy in this series | WION Exclusive

Dive into the covert world of espionage with the new Netflix series, Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians, starring Pratik Gandhi as Indian spy Vishnu Shankar. The show is an Independence Day special that pays tribute to the unsung heroes who work behind the scenes. In a special conversation with WION's Samarpita Das, co-stars Pratik Gandhi and Sunny Hinduja offer an exclusive glimpse into their roles and the intense world of intelligence gathering. Streaming now, this series is a powerful reminder that not all wars are fought on the battlefield.