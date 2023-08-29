Russia's Putin to not visit India for G20 summit next month

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
The Kremlin, which strongly denies the ICC allegations, has said Putin would also not attend the G20 gathering in India. Putin told Modi Russia would be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to a statement from the Indian government.

