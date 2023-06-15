Russia's new War Satellite exposes all Western Weapons in Ukraine

On the 27th of May, Moscow launched the Kondor FKA radar surveillance satellite. And according to the Russian military department, this high-resolution satellite will be used entirely for military purposes. And will scan the entire territory of Ukraine, twice a day for military installations. What this means is that Ukraine will have no place to hide the western weapons that are being pumped into the battlefield. Weather phenomena such as rain, thunder and clouds will not affect the radar capabilities of this satellite. And what is worse, the undisclosed weapons caches that Ukraine presently has at this moment will be exposed. But how good are these Russian surveillance satellites? And can they really change the course of this war? Mohammed Saleh gets you the details