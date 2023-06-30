Russia's 'General Armageddon' secret VIP member of Wagner?
Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed General Armageddon by Russian media for his ruthlessness, is among senior generals who have reportedly disappeared from public view. Soon after the mutiny, Surovikin appeared in a video, looking uncomfortable and breathing hard, and without insignia; urging Prigozhin to give up. Reports now suggest he was a secret VIP member of the Wagner private military company. The kremlin has pushed back against multiple reports. Here are some key facts about general Surovikin.