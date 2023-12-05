videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Russian women demand return of their men as Russia boosts up armed forces
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 05, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Growing number of Russian women are demanding the return of their husbands from Ukraine's front line. Thousands of men were mobilized under a decree by Putin in Sep last year.
trending now
Gravitas: Counting the Cost: The Rising Numbers in US Gun Violence
Gravitas: 26/11 Attacks conspirator poisoned in Pak jail
Nearly 2,000 inmates escape during attempted coup
Gravitas: Sushi with a side of slap: Here's what's on menu in a Japanese restaurant
Gravitas: Indian students don't want to go to Canada
recommended videos
W.H.O: Gaza reaching humanity's darkest hour
Israel-Hamas war: Safe Zone in Gaza impossible, says UN
Long road of eradicating malaria in Africa
Israel-Hamas War: African youth unfazed by the war, seeks opportunities in Israel
Resilient pastoralists of South Sudan
recommended videos
W.H.O: Gaza reaching humanity's darkest hour
Israel-Hamas war: Safe Zone in Gaza impossible, says UN
Long road of eradicating malaria in Africa
Israel-Hamas War: African youth unfazed by the war, seeks opportunities in Israel