Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber uses Putin's 'Dagger' for the first time in Ukraine

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Russian military fired Moscow's vaunted Kinzhal hypersonic missile at Ukraine using a Su-34 fighter bomber for the first time. The missiles are typically fired from Russia's Soviet-era Mig-31. Earlier reports suggested Moscow was looking to modify the Tu-22m3 strategic bombers, but this is the first indication that a new set of aircraft has successfully launched the Kinzhal. Here's more on hypersonic weapons and the Su-34 fighter bomber...

