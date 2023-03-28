Russian navy test fires supersonic missiles at target in Sea of Japan
According to the Russian defence ministry, the Russian navy has conducted a test firing of supersonic antiship missiles against a dummy target in the Sea of Japan. The ministry reported on Tuesday that two ships fired missiles against a fictitious enemy warship that was positioned approximately 100 kilometres (62 miles) away. According to the ministry, two Moskit supersonic cruise missiles with nuclear and conventional warheads successfully hit their objective.