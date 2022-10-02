Russian flags torn down in the town of Lyman; Kyiv's forces want more arms, ammunition

Published: Oct 02, 2022, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Ukrainian forces are pushing Russian troops back and forces want more arms, ammunition. Kyiv's counter-offensive seeing successes. Meanwhile, Pope warned of 'uncontrollable global consequences' of nuclear war.
