Russia uses Kinzhal Missiles to pound Ukrainian Ports along Danube river | World at War

On the 17th of July, Russia pulled the plug on the Black Sea grain deal. And embarked on one of the largest sustained campaigns of missile strikes on Ukrainian ports. Any ship in the Black Sea, headed for the Ukrainian ports was deemed a legitemate military target. As an immediate effect, the price of wheat and corn in the international markets has soared by a sharp 17%. But this is just the beginning. With the tactics that Russia has deployed, what has become clear is that it wants to completely shut off all export of Ukrainian grain beyond its borders. And to achieve this, Russia has now turned its guns on the ports along the Danube river. So will it affect the food inflation crisis sweeping through the world? Mohammed Saleh gets you the details