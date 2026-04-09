/Russia Urges US To Stop EU From Creating Nuclear Weapons

Published: Apr 09, 2026, 10:45 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 10:45 IST
Russia has alleged that European powers may be pursuing undisclosed nuclear-related plans amid the ongoing Iran conflict—claims that, if true, could significantly reshape the geopolitical landscape. However, these assertions have not been independently verified. The allegations come at a time of intense military escalation involving the United States, Iran, and regional actors, with strikes, retaliatory attacks, and growing fears over nuclear security.