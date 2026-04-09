/Russia Urges US To Stop EU From Creating Nuclear Weapons

Russia has alleged that European powers may be pursuing undisclosed nuclear-related plans amid the ongoing Iran conflict—claims that, if true, could significantly reshape the geopolitical landscape. However, these assertions have not been independently verified. The allegations come at a time of intense military escalation involving the United States, Iran, and regional actors, with strikes, retaliatory attacks, and growing fears over nuclear security. Meanwhile, concerns around nuclear facilities have already intensified, with Russia evacuating personnel from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant due to safety risks linked to the conflict.