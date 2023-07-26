Russia unleashes its deadly supersonic onyx missiles on Ukraine

Not only is Kyiv hampered by a shortage of ammunition but some of the tactics that are now being deployed by the Russians have created serious problems. In the past week, Russia has started to use its anti-ship missiles, such as the p-800 Onyx to strike land targets inside Ukraine. And this has created all kinds of problems for the Ukrainian anti-air defence systems. Yuri Ihnat, the spokesperson of the Ukrainian air force has gone on record to state that Ukraine simply hasn't got the means to guard itself against missiles like the Onyx along its coast. So why is Ukraine getting outgunned at its ports in this stage of the war? Mohammed Saleh gets you the details.