Russia unleashes 'Death Ray' to burn Ukrainian drones | World at War

Russia has just unveiled a new type of weapon. Nicknamed the Death Ray, Moscow wants to use this 'directed energy weapon' to fry Ukrainian drones and knock them out of the skies. Especially in the aftermath of the events of the last few weeks, where Ukraine has managed to pierce the Russian defences and has staged some audacious attacks on Russian infrastructure. Moscow has been on the hunt for new and cheaper ways to knock out the Ukrainian drones. Shooting down drones that could be as cheap as 20,000 dollars with anti-air defence missiles worth several times the cost of a drone, is one way of running out of resources and losing the war. So, Russia has now begun using its 'Directed Energy Weapons' to take the sting out of Ukraine's drone warfare. Mohammed Saleh gets you all the details.