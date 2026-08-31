/Russia unleashes deadliest attack on Ukraine, 3600 missiles & drones fired in a week

Russia has unleashed an unprecedented aerial campaign against Ukraine, launching nearly 2,000 attack drones, 1,600 glide bombs, and dozens of ballistic missiles in just one week. With Moscow introducing faster, harder-to-intercept weapons and shifting to continuous daytime drone swarms, Ukraine’s air defence network are facing massive pressure. Meanwhile, Kyiv has retaliated by sending deep-strike drone swarms into Russian territory, hitting critical logistics and airfields.