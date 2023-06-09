Russia: 'Ukrainian troops stopped, retreated after losses' | Strikes in Kherson after Zelensky visit

Ukraine & Russia are accusing each other of shelling rescuers and evacuees in the flood-hit Kherson region. Moscow says its forces fought off a Ukrainian offensive in another part of the front line. The un nuclear watchdog has stated Europe's largest atomic power plant is still receiving water from a key dam after it was breached in the fighting. Water from the reservoir of the dam is still being pumped to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to cool reactors, though levels are at values earlier thought to make it impossible. After Zelensky's Kherson visit, Kyiv said Russian strikes killed one and injured 18 more, including emergency services staff. In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russia said its forces had fought a 2- hour battle with Ukrainian troops in the early hours of Thursday. Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said the Ukrainian offensive involved 1,500 soldiers & 150 armored vehicles. He said the enemy was stopped & retreated after heavy losses.