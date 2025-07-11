LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 09:30 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 09:30 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky urges faster sanctions, second night of terror for Kyiv
Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky urges faster sanctions, second night of terror for Kyiv

Missiles rain down on Kyiv and Kharkiv as Russia launches a massive overnight strike — reportedly the largest in months. Ukraine scrambles air defences amid explosions and blackouts.

