Zelensky Accuses Russia On Violating Black Sea Truce. The White House released a statement on the talks between American and Ukrainian delegations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which have been happening for the past few days. It says that the US and Ukraine have agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea. Watch this report for more details on the Black Sea truce deal.