/Russia-Ukraine War: White House Defends Ukraine Peace Plan

Russia-Ukraine War: The White House has publicly defended a newly proposed 28-point peace plan for ending the Ukraine conflict, backed by President Donald Trump. The plan, still in preliminary stages, includes territorial compromises by Ukraine and U.S.-led security guarantees modeled on NATO’s Article 5 to deter future Russian aggression. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized the administration’s commitment to finalizing a durable peace agreement and dismissed claims that the plan disproportionately favors Moscow.