Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 08:30 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 08:30 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: US expresses dissatisfaction with Russia's actions in Ukraine
Trump expressed strong dissatisfaction with his Russian counterpart Putin's handling of the war in Ukraine. Watch in for more details!

