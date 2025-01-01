"May 2025 be our year," Zelensky said in an address to the nation just before the clock struck midnight in Kyiv. Watch in for more details!
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian President vows to end war in 2025
Advertisment
"May 2025 be our year," Zelensky said in an address to the nation just before the clock struck midnight in Kyiv. Watch in for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.