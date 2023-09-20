Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's new cluster munition death pass Syria

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
The controversial cluster bombs which were supplied by the united states of America to Ukraine are now being used against the Russian military positions according to the white house Kyiv is using these cluster munitions quite effectively. How will the use of cluster munitions impact the ongoing war?

