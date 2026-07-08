/Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine to make American Patriot missiles

Russia has intensified its attacks across Ukraine, leaving at least 26 people dead within 48 hours as cities and civilian areas come under heavy bombardment. In response, Ukraine has launched a new phase of its drone campaign, targeting Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers instead of focusing solely on refineries. More than 20 Russian-linked oil tankers were reportedly struck within 72 hours, raising concerns about disruptions to Moscow's oil exports and revenue streams. The strikes could have major implications for the war, global energy markets, and sanctions enforcement.