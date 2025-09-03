LOGIN
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine says defending forces downed 430 drones and 21 missiles

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 19:59 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 19:59 IST
Russian forces launched more than 500 drones and missiles at Ukraine in a large-scale combined attack that mainly targeted the west of the country, Kyiv said Wednesday.

