/Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Fires Caesar Howitzers Towards Russia

Published: Feb 22, 2026, 17:00 IST | Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 17:00 IST
Ukrainian forces have reportedly fired Caesar self-propelled howitzers toward Russian positions as fighting intensifies along the frontlines. The French-made artillery systems, known for their mobility and precision, have played a key role in Kyiv’s counter-battery and long-range strike capabilities. The development comes amid continued clashes and heightened military activity, as Ukraine seeks to repel advances while maintaining pressure on Russian forces in the ongoing conflict.