/Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine expands long-range strikes against Russian military targets

Published: Jul 18, 2026, 08:42 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 08:42 IST
The Russia-Ukraine war has reached a new level of intensity as both nations escalate their long-range strike campaigns. Ukraine’s "deep strike" operations have surged, with drone swarms targeting Russian oil refineries, communications centers, and maritime logistics across the Black Sea and deep within Russian oblasts. Simultaneously, Russia has intensified its bombardment of Ukrainian energy and port infrastructure, leading to heavy civilian tolls in cities like Kyiv and Odesa.