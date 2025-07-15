Live TV
Russia-Ukraine war: Trump threatens secondary tariffs on Russia
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jul 15, 2025, 09:14 IST
| Updated:
Jul 15, 2025, 09:14 IST
Videos
Jul 15, 2025, 09:14 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: Trump threatens secondary tariffs on Russia
Donald Trump has issued a blunt warning to Russian leader Vladimir Putin: end the war in Ukraine within 50 days or face serious consequences. Watch in for more details!
Trending Topics
Russia
Ukraine
Putin
US
World News
WION
