/Russia-Ukraine War: Trilateral Talks With Russia To Be Held Before End Of February

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that the next round of peace negotiations aimed at ending the war with Russia is expected to take place before the end of the month. The talks are likely to be held in Switzerland, continuing international efforts to de-escalate the conflict. Speaking after discussions on Wednesday, Zelensky indicated that trilateral negotiations involving Ukraine, Russia, and mediators could be convened soon. While previous rounds of dialogue have struggled to deliver a breakthrough, diplomatic channels remain active amid ongoing military tensions.