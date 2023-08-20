Russia-Ukraine War: Seven killed, 144 wounded in Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Chernihiv

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
According to Ukrainian officials, a Russian missile struck a major square in the ancient northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Saturday, killing seven people, including a 6-year-old girl, injuring 144, and putting 41 of them in hospitals.

