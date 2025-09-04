Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
TV Show
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian drone barrage cuts power for thousands in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian drone barrage cuts power for thousands in Ukraine
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 04, 2025, 24:29 IST
| Updated:
Sep 04, 2025, 24:29 IST
Russian forces launched more than 500 drones and missiles at Ukraine in a large-scale combined attack that mainly targeted the west of the country, Kyiv said Wednesday.
Trending Topics
russia
ukraine
putin
zelensky
world news
wion
trending videos
Red Sea Cable Cuts After Houthi Attack on Israel Airport
Venice Film Festival 2025: Tunisian Film On 'Hind Rajab' Wins 2nd Prize
Indian PM Modi Condemns Attack, Reiterates India's Zero-Tolerance Policy On Terrorism
Nepal PM Oli Declines to Lift Ban on Social Media
Russia Claims Large Scale Strikes on Ukraine, Kills 1,340 Ukrainian Soldiers in 24 Hours | WION
French MPs Debate a No-Confidence Vote Against PM Bayrou
Nepal Gen Z protests: Government lifts social media ban following deadly protests
'Bring them home': Emotional protest in Tel Aviv for hostages in Gaza
Elon Musk sues Apple & OpenAI over AI monopoly claims | xAI vs ChatGPT battle heats up
Pulwama attack in terror financing report, FATF says Amazon & PayPal used by terrorists
Nepal: UN Urges Probe, Nepal's Brutal Crackdown on Youth
Israel launches new spy satellite "Ofek 19" into orbit
India Boosts Solar Push to Rival China Amid Tariffs
As China, Russia step up de-dollarisation efforts, can the USafford to alienate India?
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
U.S. Navy Conducts Amphibious Training Ops on Puerto Rico’s Coast
Vatican City: Over 1000 LGBTQ+ Catholics Gather for a Pilgrimage in Vatican
U.S-China Ties: Trump Vows U.S. is Going to Have Great Relationship with China
Russia Ukraine peace talks | 'We count on India': Zelensky sends 'heartfelt' reply to Modi
Russia-Ukraine War | Ground Zero: Ukraine Acknowledges Russian Frontline Advantage
Israel Vows ‘Powerful Hurricane’ After Jerusalem ‘Terrorist’ Attack
Actress Navya Nair Fined For Carrying Jasmine Flowers To Australia
After DC, Boston, Trump Eyes Federal Takeover Of Chicago
Nepal Protest: Home Minister Resigns After Massive Protests Over Social Media Ban
Survey: Trump’s Intervention Weighs on FED's Independence | WION
Russia-Ukraine War | Russia: 1,340 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed in 24 Hrs
Selena Gomez’s Stunning New Wax Figure Unveiled at Madame Tussauds Orlando
Argentina's President Javier Milei Loses Local Elections in Buenos Aires
Operation Guddar: Two Terrorists Neutralised In Terror Crackdown; NIA Raids Several Locations
Tunisia denies Drone strike on Gaza flotilla carrying Greta Thunberg
Israel-Gaza War: Hamas Attacks Israel's Army Camp in Gaza, Kills Four Soldiers | WION
Bangladesh Allows Fresh Hilsa Export To India Ahead Of Durga Puja
Doda Cloudburst: 4 Dead In J&K After Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods, Damages Houses
Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez Accuses Netanyahu of Exterminating Defenceless People |
Afghanistan Earthquake: Taliban's 'No Skin Contact With Males' Rule Leaves Women Under Rubble
China: Tianjin Lights Up Ahead of SCO Summit | Light Show Along the Haihe River
French Government Falls After Prime Minister Francois Bayrou Loses Confidence Vote
Amid Relentless Russian Strikes, Ukraine Army Chief Says Moscow Has Three-fold Advantage
Trump Family Makes $1.3 Billion From Crypto in Weeks | Report
Trump denies sending birthday note to Epstein: 'I didn't do it'
Fraud Case Against Actor Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, Duo Accused of Embezzling Rs 60 Crore
Kerala: Controversy Erupts Over Floral Decoration at Temple
BRICS Virtual Summit Slams US Tariffs
Trump Vs India: US Tariffs Could Cut 0.5% From India’s GDP In FY26?