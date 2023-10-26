Russia-Ukraine War: Russia rehearsed delivering a massive retaliatory nuclear strike

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
In a show of power that coincides with Moscow's de-ratification of a historic nuclear test moratorium pact, Russia has successfully demonstrated its capacity to launch a large retaliatory nuclear strike by land, sea, and air, according to a Kremlin statement on Wednesday.

