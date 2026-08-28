/Russia-Ukraine war: Russia escalates nuclear threat with Burevestnik test

Published: Aug 28, 2026, 08:50 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 08:50 IST
Russia appears to be preparing another test of Burevestnik, its nuclear-powered cruise missile with potentially near-unlimited range. Well this comes days after renewed attention on the Poseidon underwater nuclear weapon, Moscow is showcasing two radically different ways of delivering a strategic strike, raising fresh questions for NATO. This story explains what exactly is Burevestnik missile, what are its capabilities and why it is called a doomsday missile.